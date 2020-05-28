TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden will close out next week’s virtual Democratic Convention.
“The Texas Democratic Party is honored to host our next president, Joe Biden, as a speaker for our Texas Democratic Convention. America is desperately in need of new leadership. We need a president who will lead with empathy and experience. Joe Biden is a man of character and compassion who has always fought for the working and middle class,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa and Vice Chair Dr. Carla Brailey said in the release.
Biden will close out the week-long event on Saturday, June 6. Biden will be speaking to the convention in an effort “to fire-up Texas Democrats” as Election Day comes into focus, the release said.
“Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country,” Hinojosa, and Brailey, said in a statement. “With Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, Texas Democrats will help him win the White House. This is our moment.”
Former Texas Congressman Beto O’ Rourke and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries will also speak on the convention’s final day.
The Texas GOP will hold its 2020 convention in-person from July 16-18 in Houston.