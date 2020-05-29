Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was recovered from the Trinity River in Arlington on Friday after a jogger spotted it in the morning near a park, police said.
Police said they responded to the reported body near River Legacy Park at around 8:50 a.m.
With the help of the Arlington Fire Department, crews were able to recover the body later in the afternoon.
Information on the person was not immediately released as the medical examiner works to identity the body.
Police did say there were no obvious signs of trauma.