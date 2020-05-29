Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Veteran CBS 11 news reporter Steve Pickett was in the midst of tear gas when anchor Doug Dunbar went to him around 10:15 p.m. Friday.
Pickett was covering the escalating protest for George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer earlier in the week.
Hundreds of people rallied and marched peacefully until around 9:30 p.m. when some got unruly, blocked streets and threw rocks at police officers.
Pickett was about to talk about what he was witnessing at Young and Lamar Streets when he was in the middle of tear gas.
“Doug, I’m trying to get out of the… trying to get out of the tear gas (coughing) this is killing us so we’re going behind the line (more coughing). I apologize folks.”
Pickett got further away from the tear gas and continued his report.
He and his photographer did several more live reports throughout the newscast without incident.