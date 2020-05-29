Police Chief Renee Hall: 'All Of A Sudden Bricks Started Hitting Our Squad Car'Police Chief Renee Hall says 'We will not be the target.'

18 minutes ago

Reporter Steve Pickett Overcome By Tear Gas Covering Protest In DallasThings were very calm for the first few hours, but around 9:30 p.m., demonstrators got rowdy and wouldn't get out of the street.

54 minutes ago

Dallas Protest Starts Off Peaceful, Turns TenseThe solidarity rally for George Floyd were very calm for the first few hours, but around 9:30 p.m., demonstrators got rowdy and wouldn't get out of the street at one point and police tossed a tear gas canister in a crowd.

1 hour ago