DALLAS CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 200 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,787, including 223 deaths.
The additional death being reported today includes a man in his 40s who lived in Garland. He had underlying high risk health conditions and was critically ill.
Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, more than 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.
Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 223 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.
Health officials said they continue to see a sustained daily census of between 300 and 350 COVID-19 patients in Dallas County hospitals during the past two weeks. Additionally, they’re seeing a sustained number of people presenting to Dallas County hospital emergency rooms with suspected COVID-19 symptoms.