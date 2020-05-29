NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -There have been some large food giveaways in North Texas during the coronavirus pandemic, as thousands of people lost their jobs or were furloughed due to business shutdowns during stay-at-home orders.

The next major food distribution even is set for Tuesday, June 2 from 9:00 a.m. to noon at DeSoto Eagle Stadium at 700 Eagle Drive.

DeSoto ISD and DeSoto High School in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank will be distributing kitted food boxes through a low-touch distribution model.

(credit: North Texas Food Bank)

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle.

No proof of identification is necessary.

The cars will enter through the stadium entrance and navigate as directed.

In April, an estimated 2,000 vehicles with people picking up 6,500 boxes of food took about three hours at Fair Park in Dallas.

