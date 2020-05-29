COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County, including 8 in Plano.
The total number of positive cases in Collin County is 1,236, including 381 in Plano. The county has 311 active cases, including 104 in Plano.
There are four cases in the Denton County portion of Plano. All four are now recovered. With the Denton County cases, the total number of positive cases in Plano is 385.
In Collin County, 17,677 people were tested for the virus and 16,405 tested negative, 1,236 tested positive.
Health officials are monitoring 2,200 people who came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, including 680 in Plano.
COVID-19 testing is available for qualifying people at the following facilities, which all have their own criteria to meet before testing. Also, online or phone screen is required through the healthcare entities listed. The decision to test is made by the healthcare provider. Testing supplies are limited.
- Baylor Scott & White
- Texas Health Resources online or call 682.236.7601 (available 24/7).
- Medical City Healthcare
- Methodist Health System
- Legacy ER: 972.731.5151
- Legacy ER: West 972.688.6020
- iCare: 214.407.8668
- Medco Frisco: 469.707.8447
- Medco Plano: 469.747.0164
- Medical City Stonebridge: 469.408.1400
- Elite Care: 972.378.7878
- FasterCare: 972.234.3299
- Catalyst Health Network or call 214.964.0319.
- Modera Clinic or call 972.987.0458.
- Baylor Plano. Text “BETTER” to 88408. Baylor will send an app to your phone to begin an e-visit.
- Children’s Health or call 844-424-4537.
- Your Healthcare (located in Anna, Texas)
- Visitors must call 972.587.6080 first and must be symptomatic. Appointment only; no walk ins accepted.
- Dallas Drive-Thru Testing (locations in Dallas and surrounding areas)
- Patients must be exhibiting the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fever of 99.6 or higher
- First responders, healthcare workers and drivers for DART can get tested without symptoms.
A special session of the Collin County Commissioners Court on Friday will determine whether or not to continue case reporting under new state guidelines and definitions.