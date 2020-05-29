FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When PGA play returns in less than two weeks with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, several golfers will return to the limelight.

Franklin Corpening will return to the course that’s been invaluable in his life.

His father and grandfather were members at Colonial, as he is how.

From Pascal High School to TCU, Corpening is Fort Worth thru and thru.

He’ll be competing in the tournament (now known as the Charles Schwab Challenge) for the fourth time in his career.

In 2013, Corpening shot a final round 62 and finished tied for 14th.

This time, he is grateful to have an opportunity to compete again on a sponsors exemption.

With no PGA Tour status, Corpening likens this opportunity to interviewing for your dream job.

He is thankful that he has plenty of hometown support.

And that includes fellow Colonial Country Club member and PGA Tour veteran Ryan Palmer.

They practice together all the time and Palmer says it’s impossible not to root for someone who works as hard as Franklin.

How much has Colonial been a part of his life?

He met his wife Erin at the country club, while he was playing a practice round and she was at the Tennis Pro Shop at Colonial.

Together, they share a 4-year-old daughter, Collins and how twin boys on the way.