Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington couple both ended up in jail for DWI charges in two separate cases just hours apart Thursday morning.
Officers arrested the woman first and took her to jail.
Then, her boyfriend (presumably unaware of her arrest) went out looking for her by tracking her phone. It lead him to the Arlington Police Department Jail where he parked next to several police cars.
But when he attempted to get into the building, an officer determined he was intoxicated.
Police said the man told him he was “trying to find his girlfriend.”
He was then arrested for DWI, too.