Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting at a motel in northwest Dallas on Friday.
Police were called to the Hawthorn Suites on Brookriver Drive, near Dallas Love Field Airport, just after 3:00 a.m.
When officers arrived they found a man wounded, near a car in the parking lot. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Parkland Hospital.
Crime scene detectives were called to the scene.
So far, police have given no information about the suspect/suspects they’re looking for.
Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.