



Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for an arson attack caught on camera.

David Sarkisan, 48, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail and arraigned on a first degree felony charge of Arson of a Habitation Causing Bodily Injury. Further charges including Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Theft are expected to be filed in the coming days, according to police.

“This was a disturbing case of unacceptable violence and thanks to the cooperation and teamwork of the media and the public Fort Worth is now safer today,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief James Davis.

The attack happened late Sunday night at the Budget Host Inn in the 3700 bock of Tanacross Drive.

Surveillance video showed a man — who police said is Sarkisan — pouring liquid on the hotel clerk’s desk. Investigators said he demanded money and threatened to burn the clerk alive if he did not comply. The clerk appears to be calling for help when the suspect used a lighter to ignite the liquid and spark a fire.

The clerk suffered minor burns, but is expected to fully recover. The hotel office had extensive fire damage.

Firefighters quickly determined that the fire was related to the robbery attempt and contacted Fort Worth Fire Department arson investigators.

Investigators with the Fort Worth Fire Department Arson and Bomb Unit collected evidence from the crime scene and reviewed surveillance camera video from several businesses in the area.

On May 26, 2020 the Fort Worth Fire Department released photos from that video evidence to the public through various media outlets in an effort to seek the public’s help in identifying Sarkisan.

Late in the evening on May 28, 2020, acting on a tip that was received as a direct result of the media distribution, Fort Worth Fire Department arson investigators served search warrants for Sarkisan at various locations.

His bond was set at $100,500.