President Trump To Resume In-Person Fundraising In Dallas Next Month There will be 25 attendees and the cost is $580,600 per couple.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Addresses Suicide, Birth And COVID-19 Death At Jail - All Within Last MonthThe Tarrant County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook Thursday to address recent incidents at the jail within the last month, and one of those events caused the jail to lose its certification with the state.