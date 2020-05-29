Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump is set to resume in-person fundraising events, starting with one at a private home in Dallas on Thursday, June 11.
There will be 25 attendees and the cost is $580,600 per couple.
A Republican National Committee spokesperson told CBS 11’s Jack Fink, “Trump Victory’s top priority is ensuring the safety of President Trump and our attendees. All attendees will have to test negative for COVID-19 on the day of the event, complete a wellness questionnaire, as well as pass a temperature screening. COVID-19 testing costs will be covered by Trump Victory.”
