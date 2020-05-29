DALLAS and FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds gathered outside Dallas Police Headquarters Friday evening, for what organizers called a solidarity rally and march in the name of George Floyd who was killed this week in Minneapolis and others killed during interactions with police.

At one point people in attendance got on their knees and chanted, “We can’t breathe.”

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall showed up and told CBS 11, “We support a peaceful protest.”

Regarding why she was out there, Chief Hall said, “I’m the Chief of Police. My people are out here. They’re on the front line and I’m on the front lines right with them… I’m making sure that everybody’s safe.”

Floyd was handcuffed and lying on his stomach as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee down on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.

Chauvin was fired, later arrested and charged with murder.

“We can’t breathe” they chant, on their knees. pic.twitter.com/Nxm4OG0Wk5 — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 29, 2020

Businesses nearby Dallas Police Headquarters said they were anticipating a peaceful protest, hoping Chauvin’s arrest will have defused at least a little bit of the outrage, that some of them also feeling.

Dallas Attorney Lee Merritt is representing the Floyd family and said they are concerned about some of the violence they’ve seen in other parts of the country, from both police and others who may detract from the purpose of the protest.

The Dallas police department released a statement tonight saying it “will not interfere with the lawful and peaceful assembly of any individuals or groups expressing their First Amendment rights.”

It warned it would intervene if it sees roads being blocked or any crimes committed.

Protestors also rallied in Fort Worth Friday night.

Hundreds marched, and at Sundance Square, stopped and got on one knee.

The group of demonstrators in Fort Worth got bigger as they marched and made a point to go past restaurant patios and headed back toward Sundance Square, CBS 11’s Jason Allen reported.