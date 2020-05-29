



The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday evening to address recent incidents at the jail within the last month, and one of those events caused the jail to lose its certification with the state for nearly a week.

Officials with the department said a suicide had occurred at the Tarrant County Jail on April 26 and was investigated by the Texas Rangers.

During a review of the inmate death, the jail was found to be “out of compliance” on May 21 after it was learned by investigators and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that there was a late observation check, officials said.

Officials said the sheriff’s office had to submit a “strong plan of action” to become re-certified, which happened on May 27.

The birth of a child in the jail on May 17 was also discussed in the Facebook post as authorities were not immediately notified that it had happened. Officials said the mother and baby were transported to a hospital after a corrections officer made the discovery.

Although there is an investigation, the department said “… there is no indication of wrong-doing on the part of the corrections staff.”

Lastly, the sheriff’s office addressed the death of a 67-year-old inmate who had COVID-19, along with underlying health issues. Officials said the inmate died on May 23 at a hospital after being taken there earlier in the month.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the families and all of those affected,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials also said there have been 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the jail’s inmates and 18 within the staff. There have also been 102 recoveries by the inmates.