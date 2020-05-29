MISSOURI CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas deputy mistakenly shot and killed another responding officer on Friday while he searched a home after a neighbor reported a suspicious person in the area.

The shooting happened in Missouri City, about 15 miles southwest of Houston.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said a neighbor called police to report that someone suspicious was running in the area. In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Deputy Constable Caleb Rule responded.

Nehls said officers went to a vacant home, where the door was unlocked, and searched it. It was during that search that a deputy fatally shot Rule — apparently mistaking him for an intruder.

“What else do you say? You’ve got to pray for everybody — just a tragic, tragic scene here,” the sheriff said.

Today we mourn the loss of one of our own. Dep. Caleb Rule was killed in the line of duty this morning. We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his wife, children and family. Godspeed my friend. pic.twitter.com/gsCcKx27AH — Fort Bend Constable Pct 4 (@fortbendpct4) May 29, 2020

Caleb Rule had only been with the constable’s office for about 4 month, before that he had a 14-year stint with the Missouri City Police Department.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was placed on leave, as per department policy in deputy-involved shootings, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

