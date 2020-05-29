WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz defended the CNN crew that was arrested on live TV Thursday night while covering a violent protest over the death of George Floyd.
Regarding the arrest of the CNN crew by Minnesota State Patrol officers, Sen. Cruz said, This is stunning, bizarre & wrong. Watch the full video: It is INEXCUSABLE for the police to arrest reporters for doing their job. The @CNNcrew acted responsibly during the arrest, but this should have NEVER happened. #FirstAmendment”
This is stunning, bizarre & wrong. Watch the full video: It is INEXCUSABLE for the police to arrest reporters for doing their job. The @CNN crew acted responsibly during the arrest, but this should have NEVER happened. #FirstAmendment https://t.co/azJK6DeQKt
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2020
Floyd died while handcuffed and pinned at the neck under the knee of a police officer, who has since been fired, arrested and charged with murder.
In the CNN video during the protest, police approach the crew and the reporter said they’ve moved back and will go wherever the police want them to go. The reporter then continued with his live report. A short time later, police put him in handcuffs and took him away. They did the same with other members of the news crew.
They were released a short time later.
On Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized to CNN, saying he takes total responsibility for the arrest of one of the network’s crews Friday as they reported on violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.
“This is a very public apology to that team,” Gov. Walz said at a news conference.