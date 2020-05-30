AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas National Guard has been activated across the state due to protests in cities like Dallas that have turned tense and violent, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Demonstrations quickly turned tense throughout Saturday as protesters called for change in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other police-related deaths involving black residents.
These protests were seen in major cities like Dallas, Austin and San Antonio on Saturday.
In Dallas, a peaceful march early in the afternoon turned destructive as groups of people damaged police vehicles and spray painted areas like city hall. Protests continued into the evening with groups scattered in the downtown area and around it.
Protesters in Dallas also got onto freeways and blocked traffic for a few minutes before moving along.
In response to protests that got out of hand, Abbott said Saturday evening that he has activated the National Guard.
“Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated,” Abbott said.