DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As tensions rose during protests in Texas Friday over police brutality, Gov. Greg Abbott has sent major cities, like Dallas, state resources and help from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The protest in Dallas Friday evening over the in-custody death of George Floyd and other police-related deaths involving black residents began as a peaceful demonstration but quickly turned tense as a march began.

Groups unrelated to the march could be seen confronting officers, destroying property and looting various businesses.

Local and state leaders have condemned the death of George Floyd and have supported residents’ right to protest. However, they do not agree with groups who have taken the opportunity to cause trouble.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” Abbott said. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

Abbott said he sent more than 1,500 Texas DPS officers to help maintain safety in Dallas, Austin, Houston and San Antonio as protests continue.

Dallas is expected to see more protests on Saturday.

Abbott said more resources will available if needed in those cities.