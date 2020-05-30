NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas are closed Saturday evening due to social media threats of looting, police said.

While there were no specifics on the threats mentioned by police, officials decided to close the malls earlier in the afternoon.

The concerns come after Friday evening protests in Downtown Dallas turned tense and destructive.

Various businesses in the downtown area and Deep Ellum were smashed and looted in the overnight hours.

There was another protest and march in the downtown area on Saturday that police said was mostly peaceful until some tense moments at the end near city hall.

From aerial views, there were confrontations between protesters and officers, which led to tear gas being used to disperse the crowd.

Police said protesters began marching again through the downtown area at around 6 p.m.

