DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas are closed Saturday evening due to social media threats of looting, police said.
While there were no specifics on the threats mentioned by police, officials decided to close the malls earlier in the afternoon.
Due to social media posts threatening looting, @NorthParkCenter and the @GalleriaDallas are closed. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas pic.twitter.com/xTXSgqTJ9V
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 30, 2020
The concerns come after Friday evening protests in Downtown Dallas turned tense and destructive.
Various businesses in the downtown area and Deep Ellum were smashed and looted in the overnight hours.
There was another protest and march in the downtown area on Saturday that police said was mostly peaceful until some tense moments at the end near city hall.
From aerial views, there were confrontations between protesters and officers, which led to tear gas being used to disperse the crowd.
Police said protesters began marching again through the downtown area at around 6 p.m.