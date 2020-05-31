DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In Dallas, a second day of protests sparked by black lives lost to police. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota, some say, is the final straw.

“There’s no more words, we need action, now,” said Daija White, one of several hundred who gathered Saturday. “That’s why we’re out there.”​

Lives lost in confrontations with police — or even while they should be safe at home– is not a new crisis in communities of color. And yet, some protestors admit that Floyd’s death feels different and has become a spark now igniting years of frustration.​

“People are angry,” said White, pausing to chat after the most of the crowd dispersed. “People are angry. I understand that’s not what we should be doing. But, people are upset. It could have been anybody.”​

She does not support the actions of splinter groups destroying property and taunting police. The clashes with officers, she admits, does not support her stated cause. And yet, she understands.​

“I know that that violence isn’t the answer, but you have to understand. The black community is tired. We are upset,” White said.

Brea Thomas says she came for a peaceful march, but the consequences were the same — a metaphor for navigating black life.​

“Everybody was on the sidewalk with their signs up and we still got tear gassed,” said Thomas. “So whether we’re peaceful or whether we’re violent, we’re still targets and that’s the issue, that’s the issue.”​

Both say they hope the protests bring lasting change because right now: “It doesn’t matter what we’re doing,” said Thomas. “We get killed for just existing.”​