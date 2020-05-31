Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Protesters are currently blocking off traffic on the West 7th Street bridge in Fort Worth, forcing a line of police to try and move them off.
Since Friday evening, there have been multiple protests and marches in Fort Worth in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
These protests have remained mostly peaceful. This is the first sight of protesters blocking off the West 7th Street bridge over the Trinity River.
A line of officers can be seen trying to get protesters off the bridge.
This is a developing story and will be updated.