AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday sent thousands of more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to cities throughout the state in response to a weekend of violent protests. He also said the FBI has sent teams to help local and state authorities.
The deployment of “substantial” resources comes after major cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston saw protests that turned chaotic on Friday and Saturday.
The governor had sent about 1,500 troopers to these cities on Saturday but decided more was needed after more destruction, looting and arrests in the late evening hours.
Abbott said he ordered thousands of more troopers throughout state and over a thousand National Guard soldiers to help local and state law enforcement.
Abbott also said the FBI had sent tactical teams to help cities, as well.
“Texans First Amendment rights are absolute and will always be protected,” Abbott said. “But violence, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated in this state and those found in violation of the law will be arrested and prosecuted.”
On Sunday, the governor issued a state of disaster for all counties of Texas. He said this allows federal agents to be designated as Texas peace officers.