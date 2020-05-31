Dallas Residents Clean Up Businesses That Were Smashed, LootedDallas residents once again started cleaning up businesses that were smashed and looted during a chaotic Saturday evening.

Curfew For Parts Of Dallas Begins SundayParts of Dallas will be under a curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Sunday for the next several days.

Dallas Protester: 'Whether We're Peaceful Or Whether We're Violent, We're Still Targets'"I know that that violence isn't the answer; but, you have to understand. The black community is tired. We are upset," one protester said during Saturday's events in Dallas.

