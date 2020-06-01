FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase between Blue Mound Police and a wrong-way driver has ended in a crash on I-30 in West Fort Worth.
No word yet on how the chase began, but the suspect vehicle – what appeared to be an older pickup truck — headed south down Loop I-820 with the driver frequently traveling in the wrong direction.
The truck then headed east in the westbound lanes of I-30 before crashing into another vehicle at Cherry Ln. in Fort Worth. A Fort Worth police cruiser was also struck.
The officer whose squad car was hit was treated and released on scene.
A total of six people were injured in the wreck.
MedStar says two ambulances were sent to the scene and that two others were seriously hurt. They said there were also three people with minor injuries.
The Blue Mound Police Chief was involved in the chase and has not yet been able to provide CBS 11 with any additional information.