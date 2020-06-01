DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department said Monday it has been made aware of two use-of-force incidents possibly involving Dallas Police officers.
Both incidents are said to have occurred on Sunday, May 31 on Main Street.
One happened at approximately 4:00 p.m. near the Pegasus Plaza downtown in the 1500 block and the other near the Bank of America Financial Center located in the 900 block around 7:00 p.m.
As a result, two individuals were seriously injured, requiring hospitalization and surgery.
“We are currently waiting for the victims to recover in order to garner all the facts surrounding these incidents,” DPD’s Use Of Force Incidents Department said in a news release.
Detectives are currently canvassing the areas to acquire any video captured during this time.
Anyone with information, photos or video regarding the incidents, can contact DPD’s Internal Affairs Division at 214-671-3986 or send an email to: DPDIAD@dallascityhall.com.
“We take these matters very seriously. Rest assured, there will be a full investigation and we will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the investigations. In addition, we will share the results of our investigation with the City’s Office of Community Police Oversight and encourage members of our community to reach out to the Police Monitor at ocpo@dallascityhall.com at any time to file a complaint,” the department said.