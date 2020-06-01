DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Despite Dallas’ 7:00 p.m. curfew and the concern for more vandalism and violence, the organizers of Dallas street demonstrations say they will continue.

The mass gathering that started Friday night to protest the death of George Floyd and other unarmed black people who died in police custody, will happen again Monday night, the Next Generation Action Network said.

The group led rallies and marches in solidarity with other protests across the country to bring attention to the issue.

But protesters in Dallas got out of hand Friday and Saturday nights, vandalizing businesses and throwing rocks at police. Police then used tear gas on crowds to get them to disperse.

Some protesters were arrested as the at-first peaceful demonstrations have turned into events of concern for public safety.

Dominique Alexander, the leader of Next Generation Action Network said Monday, anyone initiating violent acts are not in alignment with his group’s cause, but police should not prohibit the protests.

“We will not answer questions about rioting or looting. We’ve made a clear position on it. We will not stop. We will be out here at 6:30. We must continue to stand our ground. If we waver now, we will never get the change that we need,” Alexander said.

Alexander pointed to another recent protest led by salon owner Shelly Luther who refused to close her salon when a state order mandated she do due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Greg Abbott said Luther’s violation of the state order should not have jail as a punishment.

Alexander said at least 100 peaceful demonstrators have been jailed and he wants them released.