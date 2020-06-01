DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protesters gathered in front of Dallas Police headquarters for a peaceful protest over George Floyd’s death last Monday while in Minneapolis Police custody.

The Dallas protesters gathered just about a half an hour before the city’s 7 p.m. curfew went into effect.

Officers stood watch at the front door of Dallas Police Headquarters.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers arrested three people for violating that curfew.

Dallas woman in tears as she’s arrested for violating the city’s 7pm curfew.

Around 8:30 p.m., another group of six got arrested for the same reason.

When the protest outside DPD was wrapping up, Police Chief Renee Hall came out to address the protesters.

She said what some were saying about being arrested for protesting was a lie and said officers would enforce the city’s curfew.

“We are heartbroken about Mr. Floyd and we don’t like it either. But here’s the thing we get to do. We get to acknowledge that there are some cultural things in law enforcement. When law enforcement was created, it was created for slave patrol. So it was created for oppression. And so there is a lot of work to do. We have made a lot of steps but there is still a lot of work to do. But we can’t do it if you are looting,” Chief Hall said.

Shortly after that, most of the protesters left, many walking over to the Dallas County Courthouse, just outside the restricted curfew area.

Later people walked outside the boundary of the curfew zone, walked onto Woodall Rogers and then onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge where about 200 demonstrators were met by police.

Police deployed tear gas.

Police then took people into custody, cuffed them and escorted them on buses.

There was no violence.

Protesters said all along they were going to defy the curfew and they did.

Police said they would enforce the curfew and they did.