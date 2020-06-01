FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – About 125 people in Fort Worth came to protest the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody one week ago, and were ready to be arrested for violating the city’s curfew Monday night, but that’s not what happened.

Officers on bicycles approached the protesters, got off their bikes and took a knee.

Some of the protesters rushed up to hug them, but that made for a tense situation at first.

A short time later, Police Chief Ed Kraus and the assistant chief walked into the crowd and talked to the protesters, then got down on a knee and prayed with them.

Then Chief Kraus told his officers to back off.

The officers started to leave and then the protesters left.

“I think it’s a good step,” Chief Kraus told CBS 11 shortly afterwards. “I hope it was meaningful. I hope that they, the people here saw our hearts. We saw their hearts and that they were hurting and hopefully this will help us build a better community for all of us. We all live here together. We need to get along together.”

More demonstrations are planned throughout the week.