NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The four major counties in North Texas reported an increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Dallas County reported 228 new cases and one death. There were 50 more in Tarrant County, 16 in Denton and 15 new cases and one death in Collin County.

Texas health officials said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state rose by nearly 2,000 Sunday and there were another 24 deaths tied to the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that there were at least 64,287 cases and 1,949 deaths. That’s up from 62,338 cases 1,648 deaths Saturday.

The true numbers are likely higher since many people were not tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department also estimated there were 20,192 active cases and that 42,423 people have recovered.

Across the state and country, there’s renewed concern that deaths from the coronavirus could spike again since protesters decrying the death of George Floyd gathered en masse.

Dallas police made dozens of arrests in downtown Sunday night to enforce a nighttime curfew expected to stay in place for several days. The curfew was in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Squad cars and police on foot quickly moved in to pick up anyone still on the streets downtown and police said more than 75 were arrested. The curfew was put in place to prevent a repeat of violence that broke out after the death of George Floyd and the treatment of black people by police.