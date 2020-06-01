FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Caliber Home Loans is a full service mortgage company with a huge presence across North Texas.
Now they need to hire 150 people to fill a wide range of positions within the company.
Ann Thorn, who heads up servicing and production for Caliber Home Loans said, “On the production side of the house not only do we have sales positions in our retail sales. Our direct to consumers in addition we have operational positions in the Dallas area. So processors, underwriters, and closing positions that we have.”
The jobs are all permanent full-time positions and they come with benefits.
Thorn says while they prefer candidates to have mortgage experience they are willing to train those who don’t have it.
“We have programs that will also take folks that don’t have any type of mortgage background and do that training. We always have a class that is in the hopper if you will,” Thorn said.
If you would like to apply, click here.
To see all the companies looking to fill positions, click here.