Black-Owned Businesses Among Those Damaged By Vandals During Protests"A riot is a cry for help, so a lot of time, when you won't listen to our cries, people will make you listen to your cries." said business owner Wes Williams.

9 minutes ago

Dallas Mayor Says Curfew Working, Agitators Were From Out Of TownDallas Mayor Eric Johnson says the curfew got people off the streets and brought property damage and vandalism under control last night, compared with Friday and Saturday nights.

13 minutes ago

North Texas Hospital Trying To Make Mental Health Care For Kids More AccessibleThe conversation around mental health has become critical and doctors say it can impact children already suffering from anxiety and depression.

33 minutes ago