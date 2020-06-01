NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS 11 Metorologists are watching storm development near Campeche in southern areas of the Gulf of Mexico this week as remnants of what was once Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda have a 90% chance to strengthen back into a tropical storm as the system moves north.

June 1 is the official start to hurricane season and this year, the tropics have already been active with two named storms.

The system is expected to move westward in the near-term. But as the week progresses, there is a possibility for northward movement. “It is expected to move over those warm Gulf waters and push further off to the north possibly impacting the Texas coast once we get into this weekend and early next week,” said CBS 11 Metorologist Anne Elise Parks.

The disturbance is forecast to move northwestward over the southeastern portion of the Bay of Campeche later Mopnday or Monday evening where environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support development, and a new tropical depression is likely to form within within the next day or so according to the National Hurricane Center.

CBS 11 Meteorologist Scott Padgett says a lot can change between now and then but the situation certainly should be watched carefully.

According to the Associated Press, Amanda drenched parts of Central America and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people died in flooding.

Amanda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) when it came ashore Sunday, though it soon dissipated as it moved across Guatemala.