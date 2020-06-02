DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Business owners from Downtown Dallas to Lower Greenville have boarded up their windows saying they cannot afford to take any chances after several businesses were looted over the weekend.
Security video from One Stop Dickey’s convenience on McKinney Ave. in Uptown shows nearly 30 looters rushing into the convenience store Saturday night, stealing money from the register and smashing wine bottles.
“I was in complete shock to see what they did to the store,” said owner Trevor Arterburn. “It was just devastating.”
Even though he replaced the broken windows that looters smashed, Arterburn said he will keep boards on all the windows at least through the end of the week as a precaution.
He has also hired armed security guards to watch over his store throughout the night.
Even in Lower Greenville, miles from the nearest looting, several businesses had boarded up their windows.
Purcell Esquivel, the manager of The Gym of Social Mechanics, said having just reopened due to COVID-19 restrictions, the last thing the gym can afford is to repair damage caused by looting.
“Financially, for us, we felt like it was the right decision to put up the boards,” she explained. “It would be hard for us to take on any additional costs for our business. It’s amazing that we’ve made it this far.”