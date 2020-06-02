FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will be holding training camp at home this summer.
The NFL has made a decision requiring teams to hold camps at team facilities to develop “protocols that will facilitate a safe return to practice for players and coaches” during the coronavirus pandemic.
That means the Cowboys will not be traveling to Southern California, to hold camp in Oxnard, California. Oxnard has hosted the Cowboys training camp annually since 2012.
CBS 11 Sports has obtained the memo that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to teams about the restrictions surrounding training camps this summer.
“First, all training camps are required to be held at the club facility (which includes your home stadium). The only exception will be if a club can demonstrate, to the satisfaction of a joint NFL-NFLPA medical task force, that it would not be feasible to conduct at their club facility.
Second, in order to mitigate exposure risks, we have agreed that no joint practices will be permitted this year during training camp. We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment.
The NFLPA was strongly in favor of these two decisions….”
The Cowboys will be allowed to hold training camp workouts at their headquarters in Frisco and at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.