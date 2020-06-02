HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston-native George Floyd is coming home.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being taken into police custody in Minneapolis last Monday. A roughly 10-minute long video taken at the scene shows Floyd face down on the ground, handcuffed and begging for air as a white police officer kneels on the his neck.
“I can’t breathe,” he says.
At some point Floyd cries out for his mother, even though she passed away about a year ago.
After several minutes Floyd appears to lose consciousness. Even as EMTs arrive and check Floyd’s pulse the officer’s knee remained on his neck. Floyd was ultimately taken to the hospital where he died.
His family will hold a public viewing for Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. It will take place on Monday, June 8 from noon to 6 p.m. A private funeral service will follow the next day at 11 a.m.
A homegoing celebration, which people can buy tickets for is also scheduled following the funeral service.
