AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference on the state’s response to continued protest violence Tuesday at Dallas City Hall.

This after riots, looting and arrests spilled over from the weekend’s protests in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

“Those acts of violence and vandalism are overshadowing the death of George Floyd,” said Abbott. “It’s essential that we end the violence.”

Hundreds of members of the The Texas National Guard were already deployed to Dallas and more than 1,500 Department of Public Safety Troopers were sent to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin.

“Restoring calm in our communities does not end until justice, fairness and equality becomes a reality in our state,” Abbott continued.

Other North Texas leaders, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Major General Tracy Norris, Dallas Police Department Chief Reneé Hall and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus joined Abbott.

“Mr. Floyd’s death reopened a painful wound that runs deep in our city and country,” said Mayor Johnson. “Our community right now is expressing legitimate concerns, fears and complaints. We should listen and respect them.”

On Friday a special session will convene at City Hall to address the protests, violence and other concerns about the issue.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Johnson addressed Floyd’s killing and also brought up Atatiana Jefferson, who was killed in her own Fort Worth home. “Texans are lawful citizens who want to protest the horrific death of George Floyd. It is an injustice that our community is feeling. Our community is still reeling,” she said.

On Monday the governor said anyone who comes to Texas from another state to engage in looting, violence or other destructive acts in violation of federal law will be subject to federal prosecution.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Colonel Steve McCraw said they will “pursue all agitators,” who come to the state and infiltrate protests to engage in violent crime.

“We do have special agents embedded trying to identify these criminals,” said McCraw, who mentioned looting of an Austin Walmart that was “orchestrated by Antifa.”

He also said there’s evidence of the extremist group exploiting protests in North Texas.

McCraw spoke of Floyd, saying matter-of-fact, “He was murdered, and that’s unacceptable.”