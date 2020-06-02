



– Gov. Greg Abbott said in Dallas Tuesday, he won’t ask the U.S. military to come to the state.

“Texans can take care of Texas.”

The Governor said the state has plenty of capable law enforcement officers.

“We have an abundance of resources that are being provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety. They have deployed something close to 3,000 around the entire state of Texas already. We have the National Guard adding people by the day.”

The Governor made his comments during a news conference at City Hall with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus.

He said in the Dallas-Fort Worth region alone, there are more than 1,000 DPS Troopers and hundreds of National Guard Troops.

They’re responding to the violence, looting, and vandalism that erupted Friday and Saturday nights.

The Governor also sharply criticized the killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police officer. “What happened to GeorgeFloyd was a horrific act of police brutality that should never have happened, and we must ensure that it never happens here in Texas.”

Mayors Johnson and Price agreed as did Chiefs Hall and Kraus.

The Governor said most of the protesters have been peaceful.

But he said acts of violence and vandalism in Dallas and other cities over the weekend are overshadowing Floyd’s death, rather than shining a light on the injustice that occurred.

Governor Abbott said he told state lawmakers Tuesday they should start working together now to craft legislation, and not wait for the next session to begin in January. “Texans can overcome any challenge, we can put an end to the violence that is gripping our cities. We can remedy the injustices that have plagued African-American and other minority communities in Texas.”

During the news conference, Mayor Johnson announced there will be a specially called Dallas Council meeting this Friday to discuss all that’s happened during this past week, and how the city can do better.

Mayor Johnson said Floyd’s death has reopened painful wounds in their communities. “It’s a wound that will not heal on its own. The city of Dallas has and must continue to address our challenges head on.”

Mayor Price agreed.

“Fort Worth had our killing of Atatiana Jefferson just seven months ago. That was tragic. Our community is still hurting, still reeling. Much hard work has gone into that.”