DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – NorthPark Center in Dallas has decided to remain closed to customers on Tuesday.
The popular mall closed its doors on Saturday amid civil unrest following last week’s death of George Floyd.
Peaceful protests during the day in downtown Dallas turned aggressive by Friday night. Numerous businesses in the center of the city, including the flagship store of Dallas-based Neiman Marcus, were vandalized and looted. North west of the luxury store, in the city’s cultural district, vandals damaged the Crow Museum of Asian Art and Perot Museum of Nature and Science.
Other mom and pops places in downtown, like Cafe Izmir had windows and doors broken.
The melee of looters mixed with non-peaceful protesters spilled east of downtown into Deep Ellum. Restaurants that have quietly thrived for years like All Good Cafe, Maracas (formerly Monica’s Aca y Alla) and small boutique clothing stores, a sneaker shop, skate shop, barber shops and salons were also hit.
Chief Hall said Sunday that her department would not tolerate anymore vandalism or looting after the city saw that throughout the weekend.
“We are determined… to keep our city safe. We will make arrests of individuals violating curfew. You will not be able to access these areas. We will not tolerate anymore vandalism of our city,” Hall said.
The dozens of arrests made by Dallas police in downtown Sunday night no doubt offer little comfort to small business owners still reeling from the coronavirus shutdown.