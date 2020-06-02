



– While there is no curfew in Arlington, some businesses decided to operate like there was one and closed up shop early.

The Walmart across the street from AT&T Stadium on Randol Mill Road closed late Tuesday afternoon.

The store was broken into Monday night after the demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd.

On Tuesday afternoon, there were peaceful demonstrations as hundreds marched for a couple of hours.

A second protest formed Tuesday night as participants walked to bridges over I-30 then back toward Arlington City Hall and the UT Arlington campus.

Most of the entrances to campus were barricaded.

Dozens of officers watched the group.

The officers gave the protesters space, staying a block or two away sometimes while blocking roads for them until they made it back to City Hall and Levitt Pavilion.

Several people spoke, there was a long moment of silence and the crowd turned to the news cameras chanting, “Tell the truth. Tell the truth. Tell the truth.”

Some of the protesters were frustrated, felling their peaceful demonstration was conflated with those showing up and doing damage.

Police have been clear, saying the larger, organized groups have been peaceful.