DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protesters walked downtown Dallas streets in another evening filled with calls for justice.
But as the 7:00 p.m. curfew drew near, the crowd at Dallas City Hall dispersed, with many moving to Lake Cliff Park, where the curfew is not in effect.
“We hear you. We’re with you,” Dallas Police tell protestors still in front of Dallas City Hall as the 7pm curfew begins.
Officers are asking them to cooperate and leave – or face arrest.
Meka Jackson said those involved in the demonstrations don’t want police tracking their movements.
On Tuesday, the city of Dallas expanded the curfew zone to include the Trinity Groves and West Village areas.
A city spokesperson told CBS 11, it was done at the request of neighborhood associations on behalf of residents and businesses.
Jonathan Barrows at Steam Theory Brewing in Trinity Groves was just blocks from where protesters were stopped and arrested on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge Monday night.
On Tuesday, he closed his doors at 5:00 p.m.
“It’s tough. It’s not making anything easier,” said Barrows.W”e’re trying to get back on our feet with everything that’s been going on with COVID. And everything’s starting to ramp up. And now protesters walk and everything. it’s shutting us back down.”
Uptown resident Chevonne was taking her sons for a walk near West Village before settling in for the night. She said she understands the curfew and supports the protesters, too.
“The George Floyds, the Trayvon Martins, I mean it could be my own son, so you know, you have to stand up for what’s right,” she said.