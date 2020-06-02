DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protesters walked downtown Dallas streets in another evening filled with calls for justice.

But as the 7:00 p.m. curfew drew near, the crowd at Dallas City Hall dispersed, with many moving to Lake Cliff Park, where the curfew is not in effect.

“We hear you. We’re with you,” Dallas Police tell protestors still in front of Dallas City Hall as the 7pm curfew begins.

Officers are asking them to cooperate and leave – or face arrest.@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ZWR1FJ71iY

— Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) June 3, 2020