DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The top law enforcement officer in Texas said Tuesday there’s evidence members of the group Antifa took part in some of the looting and vandalism in the state over the weekend.
At a news conference at Dallas City Hall, the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw said, “The protest and looting of Target in Austin that was done and organized by an Antifa web page and of course, the surveillance that was provided over the internet identifying where law enforcement resources were staged, was done over Antifa accounts.”
When asked if there’s any evidence of Antifa activity in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he said, “There’s evidence of Antifa, yes.”
But Col. McCraw wouldn’t get into specifics.
He said Antifa is a very loosely-knit group, with no hierarchy, and that members self-identify.
McCraw said he’s heard of reports that white supremacists were involved in some of the criminal activity, but he hasn’t seen it yet.
Governor Abbott Won’t Ask US Military To Come To Texas
The Texas Rangers, along with special agents with Texas DPS he said are working with the FBI and federal prosecutors to pursue all agitators who crossed state lines to incite violence and looting.
“I don’t mind advertising this. We do have special agents embedded trying to identify criminals that are leveraging these or using these as an opportunity exploiting these demonstrations, identifying them and we’ve already identified some of them and we will be arresting them, but not at this particular moment.”