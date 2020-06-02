NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The third Pacific Tropical Storm of the season has officially formed in the Gulf Of Mexico near Campeche.
Observations from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft just before noon indicate that maximum winds of Tropical Storm Cristobal are estimated to be 40 mph with higher gusts.
The current forecast path has the storm heading north towards the Texas / Louisiana coast by the end the weekend.
“Increase in southerly flow should begin to carry the system toward the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline,” said officials with the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters said it was too soon to specify the location and timing of any potential impacts along the U.S. Gulf Coast. They say interests in these areas should monitor the progress of Cristobal through the week and ensure they have hurricane plans in place.
It’s supposed to bounce off Texas except maybe clip Houston. There is a high pressure dome over Texas and Florida, which should push it ashore in between those two states.