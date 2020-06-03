FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When Frank Garner, owner of Frank’s Tanks & Maintenance, arrived at a Fort ​Worth home this week to install a fish tank, he was met with a “Black Lives Matter” flag by the front door. ​

​

“It was very emotional,” Garner said. “I’ll say that it was ​very emotional. At first, I was like ‘do I have the right house’?” ​

​

He explained that his client, Jerry Balkenbush, is white.​

​

“You would think that somebody who is ​not of color would have a hard time placing something like that ​in front of their place in support of such a thing, so that was a touching thing,” Garner said.​

​Balkenbush met him at the door. ​

​

“I just kind of smiled at him and I said, ‘man you’re really, really awesome’,” Garner said. ​

​

“I put that flag out there to show that they are not alone in their desire for justice and for peace, but I did not know it would have the impact that it had on Frank. He was in tears at times,” Balkenbush said.

​

The two took some time to talk about what’s happening across the nation and took a picture together. ​They shared it with their families.

“It was very, very, very touching,” Garner said. ​”With 9/11, it was ‘we’re all in this together’ and we never heard it again​ until the COVID situation. You never ever hear it when there’s nothing going on. So ​I want to say to the rest of the world that we’re all in this together. We have to build each other up.”​

Across social media, ​there’s now a growing movement to support black-owned businesses. ​

Some people are asking how they can do this and others identifying those businesses in their community and sharing the info with others. ​