ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams will tour the new, $5 million Arlington Life Shelter when it opens this Thursday.
The 12,000 square foot, two-story facility features considerably expanded space and additional services to families challenged by homelessness, as well as a contemporary design to promote an atmosphere of dignity, inspiration, safety and hope.
The family bedrooms for women and children will increase the shelter’s bed capacity by 40%. They were finished out by more than $40,000 in contributions community members made via the Amazon Wish List.
Education, recreation and programming space was expanded. The previous shelter only had one room dedicated to all three.
Children can run and laugh on an open air playground featuring separate/customized spaces for toddlers, elementary kids and teens.
The facility’s kitchen enlarged and upgraded. Plus, the computer lab was outfitted with A/V equipment.
Also on Thursday, clients will move into the new shelter.