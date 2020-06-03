CBSN Special: A Conversation About RaceWe look at how to initiate a conversation about racism and the importance of the Black Lives Matter Movement, what to say and how to say it.

Texas National Guard Still Staffing Up To Assist Police With ProtestsBy the end of the week, there will be a total of 1,300 Texas National Guard members in the DFW region and about 5,000 across the state.

Dak Prescott Pledges $1M Toward ‘Improved Police Training And Addressing Systemic Racism’Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is donating $1 million to improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy, according to a powerful statement posted on his Instagram page. Katie Johnston reports.

