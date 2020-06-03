DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man got to go home from the hospital after being there since last August.
Gerardo, who is in his 50s, was discharged from Medical City Dallas this week after spending 286 days in the hospital recovering from a stroke.
The staff took him under their wing, shared Christmas gifts with him and celebrated his birthday while he was there.
His family lives in Mexico, so for the last 9-and-a-half months, the doctors, nurses and staff have been his family.
When asked what he wanted for lunch when he left, Gerardo said, “tacos.”
So the staff picked up Torchy’s for him, along with a bag of new clothes and a pair of shoes.
After a “Victory Lap” around the Neurology nursing unit, Gerardo safely discharged to a nearby group home where they said he is resting comfortably.
Medical City Dallas said his care team already misses him.