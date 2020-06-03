



– Dallas Police found a box of Molotov cocktails in Deep Ellum this weekend, the department said Wednesday, as cities across the country have seen some protests against police violence turn destructive.

An officer found the box of liquor bottles with rags stuffed in the mouths around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue’s hazmat team “took possession of the items at the scene for disposal,” police spokesman Carlos Almeida said.

Police have not confirmed anyone using the crude explosive devices during Dallas demonstrations, Almeida said.

He said no other details were available on those found and that no one has been arrested.

The discovery followed days of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air, then stopped moving.

Much of the demonstrations in Dallas have been peaceful.

On Saturday night and early Sunday, stores were broken into, and some items were stolen. Protesters badly beat a man after he confronted them with a machete. Dallas police have arrested hundreds of people, and parts of the city are under curfew.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)