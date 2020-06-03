DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A virtual job fair hosted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is being held Wednesday and Thursday to help residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson said those who are interested in the Hire Dallas! job fair are able to register and join from their phones or computers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
I am hosting #HireDallas! Mayor’s Virtual Job Fair today and tomorrow. Anyone looking for a job is welcome to register and join the fair right now. We have more than 35 employers offering nearly 1,800 positions. You can join on your phone📱or computer👨🏾💻. https://t.co/0GJktKzaGB pic.twitter.com/IVRZ2rDD6W
— Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) June 3, 2020
According to Johnson, there are over 35 employers who are looking to fill about 1,800 positions.
The pandemic left many workers without jobs as many businesses had to shut down due to stay-at-home orders. Some businesses were also not able to recover and were forced to close down for good.