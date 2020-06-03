Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside a Dallas nightclub and sports bar.
Officers were called to the 4th Quarter Sports Grill, in the 7400 block of Westmoreland Road, just before midnight.
A group was standing outside waiting to enter the business when police say two men began shooting. Four people were shot.
A 22-year-old woman in that group was taken to a local hospital, but died from her injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.
The three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say no suspects have been identified.
The 4th Quarter had just reopened on May 28 after being shutdown during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.