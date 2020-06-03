NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting outside a Dallas nightclub and sports bar.

Officers were called to the 4th Quarter Sports Grill, in the 7400 block of Westmoreland Road, just before midnight.

A group was standing outside waiting to enter the business when police say two men began shooting. Four people were shot.

Police outside the 4th Quarter Sports Grill in Dallas. (credit: Tim Anders/CBS 11 News)

A 22-year-old woman in that group was taken to a local hospital, but died from her injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

The three other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say no suspects have been identified.

The 4th Quarter had just reopened on May 28 after being shutdown during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

