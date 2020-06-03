AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that Phase III of reopening Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is now in effect and will allow all businesses to operate at up to a 50% capacity.

Restrictions and social distancing guidelines are still required for businesses to keep customers and staff safe and healthy.

Phase III is happening a month after businesses like restaurants and nonessential retail stores were able to reopen at a 25% capacity. Since then, other businesses like movie theaters, water parks, salons and barber shops were also allowed to reopen.

The governor said Phase III affects all those businesses and others that recently reopened.

“The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” Abbott said. “… As we begin Phase III, I ask all Texans and Texas businesses to continue following the standard health protocols and to heed the guidance of our state and federal officials who continue to closely monitor COVID-19. If we remain vigilant, we will continue to mitigate the spread of this virus, protect public health, and get more Texans back to work and their daily activities.”

Abbott also said on June 12 restaurants will be able to increase their capacity to 75%. On June 19, amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 will able to reopen at a 50% capacity.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there are 68,271 confirmed positive cases in Texas and 1,734 deaths.