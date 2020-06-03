Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After temporarily discontinuing inflight beverage and snack service on March 25 in response to COVID-19 concerns, many Southwest Airlines customers were worried their drink coupons would expire before they had a chance to use them.
Not so says the airline, not so!
It announced on Wednesday that any soon-to-expire Rapid Rewards drink coupons are valid through December 31, 2020.
“You don’t need to do anything for these changes to go into effect. Please keep your original coupon to present onboard once inflight beverage service resumes. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon, cheers,” a spokesperson said in a statement.