



– Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 239 more positive cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total case count in Dallas County to 10,958, including 249 deaths.

On Tuesday, Dallas County reported a record 257 cases and record 16 deaths.

In the last couple of weeks, Dallas County had multiple days where the number of new cases was below 200.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins released the following statement on the matter:

“Today’s numbers add to a week that appears to be a significant increase from last week for both cases reported and deaths.

The numbers that doctors are asking the public to most focus on, in determining when activities are safe and that keys into the color-coded chart on activities, are still flat; however, those numbers are trailing indicators (COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions, ER visits, and deaths).

The color-coded chart on activities is still at red as we have not seen any decline yet, much less a 14 day decline in those numbers. Therefore, it’s critical that people continue to avoid crowds, maintain 6 foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering on public transportation and at businesses, plus practice good and frequent hygiene.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent to scientists that the wearing of masks when out in public is having a positive impact on the coronavirus and should be encouraged in anyone who is able to wear a mask and is over 2 years of age. It is not recommended that children under 2 years of age wear a mask or people who have severe breathing difficulties. It’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and the best way to do that at this point is to #StayHomeSaveLives.

We are committed to protecting the rights and safety of peaceful protesters. The Dallas Mavericks have secured masks and hand sanitizer for peaceful protesters and I ask that you use one of these masks or bring your own. Dallas County has had 249 deaths from COVID-19.

Twenty of those have been reported in the last two days. This virus disproportionately affects communities of color. I also ask that you maintain 6 foot distancing to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. We are working out the mask distribution and will have more details shortly.”

The additional four deaths on Wednesday include:

-A Lancaster man in his 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

-A Dallas woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital. She did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

-A Dallas woman in her 100s who had been hospitalized. She had underlying high risk health conditions.