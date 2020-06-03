Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The State Fair of Texas is wanting your feedback on how it can plan and execute a safe event this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
For now, organizers said the fair is still going on as planned from Sept. 25 through Oct. 14. However, safety measures are expected to be in place due to COVID-19 concerns.
In order to plan a safe event, organizers have set up a survey for guests in order to garner feedback.
“It’s important to us to incorporate your thoughts and feelings into the important decisions ahead. Please know the health and safety of our guests, staff, and partners continue to be our top priority,” the survey read.
Those who take the survey can enter to win one of five $50 Amazon gift cards, according to organizers.